Delays on A14 between Kettering and Desborough following crash involving three HGVs
The incident is affecting the westbound carriageway
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Drivers are facing delays on the A14 following a crash involving three HGVs.
Police and fire crews are both at the scene following a collision between three HGVs on the A14 westbound between Junctions 7-6, Kettering to Desborough.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Delays are expected while the vehicles are recovered, we expect the road to be fully cleared in around one hour.”
More updates to follow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.