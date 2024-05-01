Delays on A14 between Kettering and Desborough following crash involving three HGVs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers are facing delays on the A14 following a crash involving three HGVs.

Police and fire crews are both at the scene following a collision between three HGVs on the A14 westbound between Junctions 7-6, Kettering to Desborough.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Delays are expected while the vehicles are recovered, we expect the road to be fully cleared in around one hour.”