Delays of TWO HOURS on the M1 near Northampton after two collisions involving four lorries and van

A lorry has overturned on the M1 Southbound, causing severe delays.

There are severe delays on the M1 Southbound after two road traffic collisions involving an overturned lorry near Northampton and then three lorries and a van in Bedfordshire this morning (September 1).

There are currently two lanes closed on the M1 with queuing traffic for eight miles due to the overturned vehicle and recovery work on the M1 Southbound between Newport Pagnell Services and J14 A509 (Milton Keynes).

A spokesperson for Highways England said: "Lanes 1 and 2 are currently closed to facilitate recovery. The vehicle has been righted.

"Road users are advised to expect disruption and allow additional time for their journey."

There is congestion approaching J15 (Northampton) with routes through Towcester and Old Stratford also affected with the traffic diversions in place.

Further down the M1, there has been another collision involving three lorries and a van between J13 A421 Bedford Road (Bedford / Milton Keynes South) and J12 A5120 Harlington Road (Flitwick).

There is congestion southbound after J14 (Milton Keynes) and to J11A (Dunstable / Luton North) heading northbound. Routes through Hockliffe are also affected as traffic diverts.

Highways England have released a statement saying: "The M1 southbound is currently closed between J13 Brogborough and J12 Toddington. This is due to a serious collision.

"The northbound carriageway was temporarily blocked to facilitate air ambulance however, this has now been released.

"Bedfordshire Police are on scene carrying out investigations. National Highways Traffic Officers are in attendance."

Highways England warns of severe delays for up to two hours approaching J13 and there is approximately 12 miles of congestion on the southbound carriageway approaching J13 due to congestion following the earlier incident with the overturned lorry between Milton Keynes and Northampton. Traffic caught within the closure is being released past the scene in lane 4.

There is 3 miles of congestion approaching J12 northbound with delays of 60 minutes.