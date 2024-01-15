On Sunday 14th January, Rushden RNA members and guests saw the dedication of our new branch standard at a service conducted in St Mary's Church, Rushden.

The dedication was an historic event which was last conducted some 41 years ago and was attended by branch members, representatives from other RNA branches from Area 6, Rushden Royal Air Force Association, Rushden Royal British Legion and the local community.

It was a rare opportunity to lay down an old standard and dedicate a new standard on the same day! The service was conducted by the Rev Linnet Smith, with 9 standards from various other branches & associations on parade. A reception followed at the Windmill Club where Branch Chairman, Michael Thompson thanked Rev Smith, standard bearers and members and supporters for attending.

The Royal Naval Association is the biggest collective group of Royal Naval veterans and serving personnel. We provide those with a link to the Royal Navy access to a life-long community of like-minded and supportive individuals. Our community provides companionship, resilience, comradeship and unity to anyone and everyone with a Naval story, supporting them through life's highs and lows.

Standards On Parade

The Chairman of Rushden & District Branch is Michael Thompson, formerly from Gainsborough Road in Corby. Michael left home in 1977 and joined the Royal Navy at the age of 16. Michael enjoyed his 10 years in the navy and saw action in 1982 onboard HMS Cardiff during the Falklands conflict.

Our members are proud to have served and proud to have represented our country and the Royal Navy. Our pride in serving our country never leaves us. We are deeply honoured to represent members across the county and proactively take part in local fundraising activities for the benefit of our members and the local community.

As Chairman, Michael brings together veterans from across the whole of Northamptonshire and North Bedfordshire with a regular programme of social events and ceremonial activities. Members hold a monthly meeting in the Windmill Club in Rushden on the 2nd Wednesday of every month.