Kind-hearted Julia and Joanne have raised a fantastic £423 for Serve after a sponsored swim.

The dynamic duo took part in Swim 4 Serve 2023 at Splash Pool in Rushden.

Fundraising manager for Serve Nick Tite said: “What a great effort – the dedication of our volunteers is inspiring and their fundraising helps us to support our communities.

Julia and Joanne receiving a special thank you from Serve chairman Alan Armson

“If you would like to fundraise for us here at Serve, please do get in touch and we will do all we can to support you in your events.”

Julia and Joanne received a special thank you from Serve chairman Alan Armson following their fundraising efforts.

Serve is organising and attending events throughout the summer and during Carers’ Week next month, has invited people to take part in Great Carers Bake Off, on Friday, June 9, from 9.30am, with a £3 entry, at the charity’s Ron Manning Centre in Higham Ferrers.

Afternoon tea and cake will then be served to the public at the centre in Upper Kings Avenue.

To book a place contact Ruth Moore on 01933 315555 or at [email protected]