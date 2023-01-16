DCC Paul Gibson named as preferred candidate for Temporary Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police

Deputy Chief Constable Paul Gibson of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) is the preferred candidate as Temporary Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police.

Subject to confirmation by the Police, Fire and Crime Panel, Paul will join Northamptonshire Police to lead the Force from February 27 until the beginning of April, when Nick Adderley will return as Chief Constable after an extended break between contracts.

DCC Paul Gibson has over 20 years of strategic and operational policing experience, having served as a head of crime, head of public protection and area commander.

Deputy Chief Constable Paul Gibson has been named the preferred candidate for the Temporary Chief Constable role at Northamptonshire Police

Paul is currently Regional Deputy Chief Constable for the East Midlands and has previously served in Chief Officer roles since 2016, starting as Temporary Assistant Chief Constable for Lincolnshire Police, and as both Temporary DCC and Assistant Chief Constable in Derbyshire Police. He is also the National Police Chiefs Council lead for the Digital Forensics Portfolio and the Forensics Marketplace Portfolio.

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold said: “DCC Paul Gibson is a highly effective, widely respected chief police officer with a wealth of experience across the whole range of policing functions. In his national policing portfolio, he has been driving change and innovation and his current role at EMSOU means he already works very closely with Northamptonshire Police.

“This Force is on an improvement journey and while Paul is our Chief Constable, I expect there to be no let-up in that. I also want Paul to give us a fresh perspective, give us feedback and bring new insights that will help improve performance even further.”

DCC Gibson’s appointment as Temporary Chief Constable will be considered by the Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel at their meeting on February 2.

Paul Gibson said: “I have a close relationship with Northamptonshire Police through my current role and if agreed by the Panel, I intend to throw myself whole-heartedly into the role of Chief Constable.