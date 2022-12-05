Davidsons Homes buys site at Corby's Priors Hall Park

The Priors Hall estate

Davidsons Homes South Midlands, which has its regional headquarters in Northamptonshire, has bought the site which will form part of the first part of Zone 3 at Corby’s Priors Hall Park.

The development will form part of the 5,300-home scheme, which will include three new primary schools (the first of which has already been delivered), community buildings, green open space and wildlife corridors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Tyler, sales director for Davidsons Homes South Midlands, said: “It’s a very exciting time for Davidsons Homes, as our plans to build new homes in Priors Hall Park are beginning to come to fruition.

“Although we are still in the early stages, we do know that this site will create an unparalleled opportunity for local people to become part of a thriving new community.

“Corby is an up-and-coming, well-connected town with great links to major cities all over the Midlands and London, so we expect the site to be popular with commuters and families. Beautiful countryside is also nearby, and of course the site also contains huge areas of pretty green open space too, rich with wildlife and plants – perfect for dog walkers and those who like a taste of rural life.”