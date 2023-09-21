David Wilson Homes says The Nurseries development in Thrapston has completely sold out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following an increase in demand, David Wilson Homes’ The Nurseries development in Thrapston has now sold out.

The developer had welcomed a range of house hunters for appointments at the Kingfisher Road development and the remaining properties on the final phase were soon snapped up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having offered a selection of two to five bedroom properties, the community in Northamptonshire proved to be immensely popular with first time buyers, second steppers and growing families alike.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DWSM - A CGI of the homes at The Nurseries

Since launching its development, David Wilson Homes has well-integrated itself into the local community through many endeavors, including sponsoring the Thrapston Beer Festival, donating books to Thrapston Library, as well as inviting Thrapston Primary School to visit the development to learn more about site safety.

Jason Hearn, sales director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “Since its inception, our community at The Nurseries has been a sought-after place to call home and it’s not surprising the properties have now completely sold out.

“The variety of properties at the development attracted a range of buyers, all of which had different lifestyles and priorities, but there was something here to suit everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can now celebrate the success of our time at the development and we’re looking forward to helping our last few buyers settle into their new homes.”

Apartment Block Plots 400-408 - The Nurseries apartment block SM

David Wilson Homes has a range of developments in Northamptonshire for those who missed out on the chance to cement their place at The Nurseries, including the developer’s nearby Bertone Gardens which has a selection of three and five bedroom houses on offer.