News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant

David Wilson Homes says The Nurseries development in Thrapston has completely sold out

“Since its inception, our community at The Nurseries has been a sought-after place to call home”
By Adam JeffsContributor
Published 21st Sep 2023, 13:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 13:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Following an increase in demand, David Wilson Homes’ The Nurseries development in Thrapston has now sold out.

The developer had welcomed a range of house hunters for appointments at the Kingfisher Road development and the remaining properties on the final phase were soon snapped up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Having offered a selection of two to five bedroom properties, the community in Northamptonshire proved to be immensely popular with first time buyers, second steppers and growing families alike.

DWSM - A CGI of the homes at The NurseriesDWSM - A CGI of the homes at The Nurseries
DWSM - A CGI of the homes at The Nurseries
Most Popular

Since launching its development, David Wilson Homes has well-integrated itself into the local community through many endeavors, including sponsoring the Thrapston Beer Festival, donating books to Thrapston Library, as well as inviting Thrapston Primary School to visit the development to learn more about site safety.

Jason Hearn, sales director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “Since its inception, our community at The Nurseries has been a sought-after place to call home and it’s not surprising the properties have now completely sold out.

“The variety of properties at the development attracted a range of buyers, all of which had different lifestyles and priorities, but there was something here to suit everyone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We can now celebrate the success of our time at the development and we’re looking forward to helping our last few buyers settle into their new homes.”

Apartment Block Plots 400-408 - The Nurseries apartment block SMApartment Block Plots 400-408 - The Nurseries apartment block SM
Apartment Block Plots 400-408 - The Nurseries apartment block SM

David Wilson Homes has a range of developments in Northamptonshire for those who missed out on the chance to cement their place at The Nurseries, including the developer’s nearby Bertone Gardens which has a selection of three and five bedroom houses on offer.

For further information about developments in the area, visit the website at David Wilson Homes’ in Northamptonshire, or call the sales team on 033 3355 8484.

Related topics:David Wilson HomesNorthamptonshire