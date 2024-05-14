David Lloyd unveils plans for Kettering health club with swimming pools, soft play and spa retreat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Lloyd Leisure has unveiled plans for a new state-of-the-art health, fitness and wellness Club in Kettering as part of the Hanwood Park development.

Work is expected to start as soon as planning permission can be obtained, which is targeted for later this year.

The brand-new David Lloyd Kettering will be in Hanwood Park Avenue, next to junction 10 of the A14, and would create between 80 and 100 jobs on top of about 60 construction jobs.

Plans for the family-friendly club include:

- A new state-of-the-art gym

- Heated indoor and outdoor swimming pools

- Group exercise studios

- Family facilities including indoor soft play and DL Kids Club

- Match-quality tennis, padel, pickleball and badminton facilities

- Premium spa retreat with spa garden

Chris Langdon, project director at Hanwood Park, said: “We are very excited to be welcoming David Lloyd Kettering to Hanwood Park as this demonstrates our renewed commitment to securing additional local and regional investment.

"This is the first in what we have planned as a pipeline of local amenities and facilities for the community and are delighted that our approach to establishing these partnerships has been so successful.”

The plans will also feature a clubroom for members to meet with friends or enjoy a bite to eat, as well as spaces to work, relax and socialise. Plans also include a range of facilities for children including soft play and spaces for after-school and holiday clubs.

In addition to match-quality tennis courts, the club will also offer the latest racquet sport to take the UK by storm – padel. The premium club will also feature a luxury spa retreat with spa garden.

Stuart Caswell, new clubs acquisition director at David Lloyd Leisure, added: “Hanwood Park is a fantastic development, easily accessible for people in Kettering and surrounding communities and we are delighted to be part of its promising future.