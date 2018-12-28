Date announced for nine month road closure between Isham and Burton Latimer

Delayed railway work that will see a main road between Burton Latimer and Isham closed for nine months is now set to start within the next three weeks.

The Isham Station Road bridge had originally been due to close in June but that work was delayed.

The bridge closure is indicated in red. Copyright Google. NNL-181228-120830005

Now, Network Rail have announced that work to raise the narrow bridge to make way for the electrification of the mainline will begin on January 14, 2019.

It means the road will be closed to all vehicles from Monday, January 14 until Tuesday, September 24. Pedestrians will be able to use a temporary structure to cross the bridge.

An adjacent section leading up to the bridge will also need to be closed although residential access will be maintained.

Traffic will be diverted Finedon Station Road Burton Latimer High Street.

The Station Road bridge will be shut for nine months NNL-181228-120840005

Similar projects at Finedon Road in Wellingborough and the delayed scheme in Cottingham Road, Corby, caused a headache for residents when they took place.

Network Rail have invited people living in the area to a public drop-in event four days before the work starts on Thursday, January 10, between 3pm and 7pm at Burton Latimer Community Centre in Pioneer Avenue.

Workers from Network Rail will be on hand to answer any questions which residents may have. Those who cannot make the event but wish to find out more, should call the Network Rail National Helpline on 03457 11 41 41.