Danesholme library to stay where it is thanks to Corby Council's help

A Corby library will remain open thanks to the backing of the council and a community association.

Danesholme library was one of the libraries under threat of closure as part of Northamptonshire County Council’s plans to only keep 19 as a statutory provision and hand over the remaining 17 to community groups.

The library had been facing a move across the road from its long-term home at the end of the shopping parade at Danesholme Square into the Danesholme Communicare Centre.

But after discussions from the library group with the council, the authority voted yesterday (March 26) at the One Corby meeting at Corby Cube to grant a new five-year lease to the area’s community association at a minimal rent.

This means that Danesholme Communicare Association can run the new service and take over responsibility from the county council. The library plan is still to be finalised and is expected to be voted on by the county council in May. The association will not receive any financial support from the county council.

County councillor Chris Stanbra, who is a member of the community association, said: “I’m very grateful to Corby Council for the support they have shown for Danesholme library and for what they are going to do to ensure that Danesholme continues to benefit from having a library for local people to use. It has been a pleasure to be able to work with the council to save Danesholme library. The library will be run by volunteers.”

Ward councillor Colleen Cassidy said: “Library services play an extremely important role in our communities and to lose this service in Danesholme would be a great loss to the residents.

“We are very pleased to be working in partnership with Danesholme Communicare Association to save the library service.

“We look forward to the library in Danesholme remaining open to the community and providing services for young and old for the foreseeable future.”

The decision means that Corby will retain its two libraries. The other is located in the Corby Cube.

Any local residents who would like to help out with the running of the service can contact Cllr Stambra at stanbra@btinternet.com

