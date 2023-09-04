Cyclist suffers serious injuries after crash at Corby roundabout junction
A cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash at a Corby roundabout junction last night (Sunday).
The woman, aged in her 30s, was involved in an incident with the driver of a grey Citroen C4 at about 8.25pm, where Rockingham Road meets Pascal Close and Studfall Avenue.
Police say she was taken to Universal Hospital Coventry to be treated and officers have now launched an appeal for witnesses.
A police spokesman said: “Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 23000548041 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”