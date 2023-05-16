Cyclist, 62, dies in hospital following collision near Northampton shopping centre

A cyclist has died in hospital after suffering serious head injuries during a collision near a Northampton shopping centre.

The 62-year-old man died on Sunday (May 14) in University Hospital Coventry, where he was taken after the collision on May 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collision involving the cyclist and the driver of a white Peugeot Partner van took place at about 7.15am on the roundabout junction with Billing Brook Road and the A4500 Wellingborough Road, outside the Tesco fuel station at Weston Favell Shopping Centre.

The collision happened on the roundabout outside the Tesco petrol station at Weston Favell Shopping Centre.

Investigations into the collision continue and officers would like to hear from anyone who has yet to come forward and may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision.