News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision

Cyclist, 62, dies in hospital following collision near Northampton shopping centre

Police are still appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 16th May 2023, 09:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 09:11 BST

A cyclist has died in hospital after suffering serious head injuries during a collision near a Northampton shopping centre.

The 62-year-old man died on Sunday (May 14) in University Hospital Coventry, where he was taken after the collision on May 3.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The collision involving the cyclist and the driver of a white Peugeot Partner van took place at about 7.15am on the roundabout junction with Billing Brook Road and the A4500 Wellingborough Road, outside the Tesco fuel station at Weston Favell Shopping Centre.

The collision happened on the roundabout outside the Tesco petrol station at Weston Favell Shopping Centre.The collision happened on the roundabout outside the Tesco petrol station at Weston Favell Shopping Centre.
The collision happened on the roundabout outside the Tesco petrol station at Weston Favell Shopping Centre.
Most Popular

Investigations into the collision continue and officers would like to hear from anyone who has yet to come forward and may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101, incident number: 23000265905.

Related topics:PoliceNorthamptonPeugeotTesco