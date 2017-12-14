Cross-party support for replacement sports facility pledge in Kettering

A pledge to seek contributions to replace sports facilities replaced by developments received cross-party support last night (Wednesday).

Cllr Michael Brown (Ind, Brambleside), moved a motion at a Kettering Council meeting for the authority to seek ‘meaningful contributions’ when sports facilities or green space is lost.

Despite an amendment on the wording from Conservative Mark Dearing, the motion received unanimous support.

Cllr Brown thanked the council for the ‘real progress’ shown in their approach, particularly when it comes to Kettering Town FC.

He said: “I think we have come a long way.

“The football club and the council have never quite seen eye to eye on a few issues but progress has been made.

“In the last six to 12 months there’s been real progress on a site and I’m thankful for that.”

The Poppies’ old Rockingham Road home has been flattened ahead of a planned housing development.

Cllr Brown said he was sad to see it go but that contributions from developers in any case where a facility is lost should be sought.

He said: “A lot of people grew up on those terraces and in those stands.

“It’s a big part of Kettering that’s been lost.

“Contributions should be made in any case when a facility is lost.

“This is acceptable and shows we want to do the right thing to replace facilities.

“I hope we can move forward and continue the good work.”