Youths warned they're 'risking their lives' by swimming in reservoir near Kettering

Police say they've received reports of youngsters trespassing, drinking and swimming at the private water

Police have issued a warning to youngsters after reports of people swimming in an 'extremely dangerous' reservoir near Kettering.

Officers from the Kettering rural neighbourhood policing team said youths are risking their lives by taking a dip in Cransley Reservoir, a private body of water.

They say they've received reports of youths swimming and drinking whilst trespassing at the reservoir, between Loddington and Great Cransley.

A spokesman said: "This body of water is extremely dangerous and there have been drownings here before.

"There are weeds that can drag even a strong swimmer under.

"We are working with Kettering Fire and Cransley Sailing to get the message across how dangerous this is."