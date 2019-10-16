Your chance to name Wellingborough's new prison

The name of Wellingborough's new £235m mega prison will be decided by the public.

The Ministry of Justice is inviting suggestions for the name of the new 1,680-place jail, which is set to open in 2021 on the site of the town’s former prison which was shut down in 2012 because of its poor condition.

An artist's impression of the new prison.

Government officials want the new prison's name to embrace the history and culture of Wellingborough.

Anyone interested in taking part should send their entries to wellingboroughenquiries@digital.justice.gov.uk by November 8. The names will be narrowed down to a shortlist of potential options, with a panel of local representatives deciding on the final winner. The name must then be formally agreed by the Queen, the prisons minister and secretary of state for justice.

In a letter, director general for prisons Phil Copple said: "Following commencement of construction and launch of the competition to secure the operator of the new prison, we want to take this opportunity to name the new modern establishment to reflect the innovation and flagship design that it embodies.

"We really want the name of this prison to embrace the history and culture of Wellingborough, and its roots in the community."

Wellingborough Prison ground breaking ceremony'l-r Kier MD James Hindes, Northamptonshire County councillor Jason Smithers and Justice secretary Robert Buckland QC

Construction of the new prison began earlier this year, although work was disrupted by protesters two weeks running.

A ceremonial groundbreaking event was held last month, attended by the justice secretary.

The category C resettlement jail has been called a blueprint for the future generation of prisons.

Bars will be replaced with toughened glass walls and there will be several accommodation blocks with courtyard areas and central spaces for vocational training as well as faith spaces.