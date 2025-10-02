Young girl bitten by French bulldog by Corby play area

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 15:38 BST
Witnesses are being sought after a young girl was bitten by a dog in Corby.

The incident happened by the play area in Glastonbury Road on Friday, September 19, between 6pm and 6.30pm, when a young girl was bitten by a grey/brown French bulldog that was not on a lead.

A police spokesman said: “The owner is described as a tall, white man, of a slim build, wearing joggers and a hoodie.

"Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

Please quote incident number 25000553225 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

