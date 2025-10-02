Young girl bitten by French bulldog by Corby play area

Witnesses are being sought after a young girl was bitten by a dog in Corby.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened by the play area in Glastonbury Road on Friday, September 19, between 6pm and 6.30pm, when a young girl was bitten by a grey/brown French bulldog that was not on a lead.

A police spokesman said: “The owner is described as a tall, white man, of a slim build, wearing joggers and a hoodie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

Please quote incident number 25000553225 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.