Young girl bitten by French bulldog by Corby play area
The incident happened by the play area in Glastonbury Road on Friday, September 19, between 6pm and 6.30pm, when a young girl was bitten by a grey/brown French bulldog that was not on a lead.
A police spokesman said: “The owner is described as a tall, white man, of a slim build, wearing joggers and a hoodie.
"Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.”
Please quote incident number 25000553225 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.