'You shoot me' - the moment coward who killed wife and children in Kettering begged police before arrest

This is the moment coward Saju Chelavalel begged police to shoot him after he had killed his wife and children.

Body-worn camera footage released by officers shows him sitting in the corner of his Petherton Court flat wielding a knife on December 15 last year.

Police warned him they would Taser him unless he put it down – only for the 52-year-old killer to say “you shoot me”.

The moment an officer points their Taser at Chelavalel

The bodies of Anju Asok, 35, Jeeva Saju, six, and Janvi Saju, four, were then found. All three were strangled.

Today (Monday) 52-year-old Chelavalel was sentenced to life in prison at Northampton Crown Court and will spend at least 40 years behind bars.

The one-minute clip released by police shows an officer shattering a glass door to gain entry to the flat. They were responding to initial reports that a woman and two children had suffered serious injuries.

After they enter through the door officers make themselves known before walking through to the dining room, where Chelavalel was on a chair in the corner holding a knife.

Police smashed their way into the flat.

One officer tells him: "Put it down now.”

Chelavalel can be seen sitting next to a keyboard, with a flask and a bottle of Jack Daniels on the table. He ignores more calls to put the weapon down.

An officer then tells him: "Put the knife down or you’ll end up getting Tasered.”

Another officer shouts: "Put it down now.”

Chelavalel was found in the corner holding a knife

Chelavalel does not put the weapon down and can be heard in the footage to say: "You shoot me.”

He then ignores repeated warnings before the officer discharges their Taser and he screams in shock before falling to the floor, next to paperwork, a pair of scissors and a child’s chair.

Chelavalel was then taken into custody, where he has remained ever since.