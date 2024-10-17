'You have little acceptance for your actions' - What crown court judge said as he sentenced Lucy Connolly

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“You have little acceptance for your actions” was included in what a crown court judge said as he sentenced a former Northampton childminder to prison, following a racist social media post.

Lucy Connolly, of Parkfield Avenue, Northampton, was sentenced to 31 months in prison at Birmingham Crown Court today (Thursday October 17), after pleading guilty to publishing material intending to stir up racial hatred.

The charge relates to a post on X from the 41-year-old in July in the wake of the Southport murders.

In sentencing, Judge Melbourne Inman told Connolly – who appeared via video link from HMP Peterborough – that is was clear that she had “little insight into or acceptance of your actions”.

Lucy Connolly.

Connolly’s husband – Raymond Connolly a Conservative councillor for West Northamptonshire Council – watched on from the public gallery as his wife was sentenced.

Judge Inman said: “As everyone is aware some people used the tragedy to sow division and hatred often using social media

“It is a strength of our society that it is diverse and inclusive.

“Sentences for those who incite racial hatred and harm to society are intended to punish and deter.

“When you published these words you were well aware how how volatile the social climate was. The volatility led to serious disorder [across the country] where violence was used against innocent victims.

“Your message was widely read. It was viewed by 310,000, 940 retweets.

“Police were able to trace other tweets from before and after the tweet in question that included racist remarks.

“You intended to incite serious violence.

“You did encourage activity which threatened or endangered life, you also achieved widespread dissemination by posting on social media.

"It's clear from the evidence in the days following your actions what you said to the police that you had little insight into or acceptance of your actions."

The court also heard how police completed a digital scan of Connolly’s social media and found racist remarks on her Twitter before and after the incident, often referencing "boat invaders".

In mitigation, the court was told that Connolly has no previous convictions and good character references, some from parents whose children she looked after.

It was also heard that the Southport incident “triggered a response in her because of the loss of her young son many years ago”. The judge said he accepts that she still “keenly feels that loss”.

Judge Inman added: "You have a good family, and a good daughter, who undoubtedly misses you terribly.”

Connolly’s post was also shared by 26-year-old father-of-three Tyler Kay, who was sentenced in August to 38 months after admitting to publishing material intended to stir up racial hatred.