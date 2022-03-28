Yobs use car to pin down victim then attack rescuers in Northampton assault
Detectives appeal to identify two women who could hold ‘key information’
Detectives in Northampton say a car-load of yobs deliberately drove at a man — then attacked a group who came to his rescue.
Officers investigating the incident, in Dave Bowen Close earlier this month, have released a CCTV image of two women they want to identify who they believe could hold key information.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “A vehicle carrying five people deliberately drove into the victim, nearly crushing him against his own car.
“Thankfully he managed to avoid serious injury and was able to call for help. However three people that came to his aid were then attacked by the group in the vehicle.”
Officers say the incident happened sometime between between 8.30pm and 10.30pm on Sunday (March 20).
The spokesman added: “We believe the women in the image could assist police with their enquiries. We would like them, or anyone who recognises them, to call 101 using incident number 22000160983.”