XL Bully dangerous dog incident resulted in Chihuahua crossed with a Pomeranian having to be put down
A dangerous dog incident, which saw an XL Bully attack a Chihuahua crossed with a Pomeranian, resulted in the victim canine having to be put down.
Northamptonshire Police are appealing for information about an incident which happened on Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, on New Year’s Day (January 1) at around 7.20pm.
An XL Bully attacked a dog called Rex, a Chihuahua crossed with a Pomeranian, whilst he was being taken for a walk by his owner, say police.
Sadly, Rex had to be put down as a result and his owner suffered injuries to his hands.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25000001510.