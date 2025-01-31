XL Bully dangerous dog incident resulted in Chihuahua crossed with a Pomeranian having to be put down

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A dangerous dog incident, which saw an XL Bully attack a Chihuahua crossed with a Pomeranian, resulted in the victim canine having to be put down.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for information about an incident which happened on Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, on New Year’s Day (January 1) at around 7.20pm.

An XL Bully attacked a dog called Rex, a Chihuahua crossed with a Pomeranian, whilst he was being taken for a walk by his owner, say police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, Rex had to be put down as a result and his owner suffered injuries to his hands.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25000001510.