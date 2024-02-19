Would-be Kettering burglar flees empty-handed after being disturbed by resident
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have appealed for help to track down a would-be Kettering burglar who fled after being disturbed.
The incident took place between 1.30pm and 2pm on Saturday, February 10, at a residential property in London Road.
Officers say the man was disturbed by the occupant and left empty-handed. They want to hear from those who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the London Road or Hawthorn Road area.
A spokesman said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who may be able to help identify the offender, who is described as a white male wearing a black puffer coat, black trousers and black trainers.
"This includes anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage between the stated times.
“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
“Please quote incident number 24000084705 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”