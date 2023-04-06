News you can trust since 1897
Would-be burglar tries to raid Northamptonshire shop - but ends up speaking to owner after waking him up

Police have launched an appeal for information

By Sam Wildman
Published 6th Apr 2023, 10:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 10:02 BST

A would-be burglar tried to force his way into a Northamptonshire village shop – only to be foiled after waking the owner up.

Police have today (April 6) appealed for witnesses after the incident in Ringstead’s High Street on March 20.

Between 2am and 3am a man climbed over a locked gate and attempted to gain access to Ringstead Stores through a door by damaging a glass pane.

Police are investigatingPolice are investigating
But this woke the owner who spoke to the offender before calling the police.

A police spokesman said: “The offender is described as a white man, about 5ft 9in tall and of a slim build. He was wearing a grey tracksuit with the hood up, a yellow high-vis vest and white Adidas trainers. He has his face covered and was carrying a rucksack.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, recognises the description of the offender or who may have CCTV or doorbell footage covering the area near to the store.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101.