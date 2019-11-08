Wood chipper stolen in Earls Barton

Police officers are seeking information about thieves who towed away a wood chipper in a Land Rover Discovery.

Friday, 8th November 2019, 1:45 pm
The distinctive wood chipper was stolen in the early hours of yesterday

The machinery was stolen from an address in King Street, Earls Barton, yesterday, (Thursday, November 7) between 2am and 2.25am, when the unknown offender/s arrived in a dark-coloured Land Rover discovery and towed the wood chipper away.

The chipper is described as a bright yellow Arboeater six-inch wood chipper with black writing on the side which said RM LANDSCAPES LIMITED.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshrie Police on 101.