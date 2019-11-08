Wood chipper stolen in Earls Barton
Police officers are seeking information about thieves who towed away a wood chipper in a Land Rover Discovery.
Friday, 8th November 2019, 1:45 pm
The machinery was stolen from an address in King Street, Earls Barton, yesterday, (Thursday, November 7) between 2am and 2.25am, when the unknown offender/s arrived in a dark-coloured Land Rover discovery and towed the wood chipper away.
The chipper is described as a bright yellow Arboeater six-inch wood chipper with black writing on the side which said RM LANDSCAPES LIMITED.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshrie Police on 101.