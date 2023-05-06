Owen James Tysoe, 32, of Raunds, who larked around outside court after a judge heard how he forcibly shaved his girlfriend's hair and smashed up her car

A woman awoke to find her former partner cutting clumps out of her hair with an electronic razor after he caught her cheating.

He smashed up her TV then went outside, keyed her car, smashed the windscreen and carved ‘I love **’s c**k’ into her car bonnet.

On Thursday, (May 4) Owen James Tysoe larked about outside Northampton Crown Court court for social media pictures after a judge said that he would not be given a prison term for his crimes.

Owen Tysoe leaves Northampton Crown Court court with a supporter

His Honour Judge David Herbert QC had earlier heard how the 32-year-old former warehouse manager had lost his job when he had spent 42 days on remand and 26 days on a curfew while awaiting sentencing for the charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of criminal damage.

The court was told that, on January 29 this year at an address in Kettering, Tysoe’s former girlfriend of three-years woke up at about 7am to find the defendant standing over her ‘cutting clumps out of her hair’ with an electric razor. She had several cuts on her head and on her hands from where she’d tried to stop him.

He was shouting ‘you’re a wh***e, you don’t deserve to live’. Then he began smashing up the television and her bedroom door. He kicked it off its hinges and ripped the front panel off the television.

Tysoe, of Mallows Drive, Raunds, stormed from the room shouting ‘You’re cheating ****s’.

He went outside and smashed the windscreen of her car, keyed it along the side and wrote ‘I love **’s c**k’ on the bonnet.

The court heard that he had only one previous caution for a domestic assault eight years previously.

In mitigation, barrister Nathalie Carter said: “This was very out-of-character. He’s lost his very good job as a result.

"Because he was incarcerated they couldn’t hold out that long for him.”

She said that Tysoe, who pleaded guilty, had started an apprenticeship at 15 and had risen through the ranks to manage 400 people in his last job. Miss Carter said that her client had been under considerable stress at the time of the incident as his father had been very poorly.

She added: “He knew the man she was having an affair with. They flaunted it in his face while his father was dying.”

Judge Herbert said: “You completely lost your temper with her.

"You caused her relatively minor injuries although they were unpleasant and frightening as far as she’s concerned.”

Following recommendations from the probation service, Tysoe was given a 12-month community order that includes 30 rehabilitation requirement days. He was also ordered to pay £250 compensation as well as court costs.

Judge Herbert added: “You have a chance now. You can move on and start your new job.”

