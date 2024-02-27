News you can trust since 1897
Woman wanted by police over elbow assault in Wellingborough's town centre

Call 101 if you recognise her
By Sam Wildman
Published 27th Feb 2024, 11:09 GMT
A woman pictured on CCTV is wanted by police as they investigate an assault in Wellingborough.

Officers were called to Silver Street after a woman was elbowed in the face between 1.30pm and 2pm on January 29.

Today (February 27) police released an image of a woman they want to speak to in connection with the assault.

Police want to speak to this woman

A police spokesman said: “The woman in the image could assist police with their enquiries so she, or anyone who recognises her, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 24000062714 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”