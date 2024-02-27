Woman wanted by police over elbow assault in Wellingborough's town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman pictured on CCTV is wanted by police as they investigate an assault in Wellingborough.

Officers were called to Silver Street after a woman was elbowed in the face between 1.30pm and 2pm on January 29.

Today (February 27) police released an image of a woman they want to speak to in connection with the assault.

A police spokesman said: “The woman in the image could assist police with their enquiries so she, or anyone who recognises her, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.