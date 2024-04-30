Woman wanted by police in connection with burglary and thefts from shops in Corby last year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northants Police is appealing for information regarding the location of Charlene Webb, who has links to the north of the county.

Officers would like to speak to the 35-year-old in connection with a residential burglary and several thefts from shop offences which occurred in Corby between May and August last year.

Anyone who has seen Webb or who knows of her whereabouts can call police on 101 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via Give information|Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org)