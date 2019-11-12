Woman wanted after Kettering assault
Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they want to track down after an assault in Kettering.
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 10:00 am
The appeal comes after an incident in clothes store Rev in High Street at about 10.50am on November 1.
A police spokesman said: "The woman in the image or anyone who recognises her should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."