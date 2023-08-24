Woman verbally abused in Northampton as police release CCTV: Do you recognise this man?

Police believe the man pictured can assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.

Officers investigating a public order offence in which a woman was verbally abused are appealing for help to identify a man they want to speak to.

At around 6.15pm on Wednesday, August 9, a woman was walking towards the Waterside bar on the University of Northampton’s Waterside campus, when a man sat on a bench made suggestive comments to her.

When the woman ignored him and walked on, the man started to follow her shouting aggressive and misogynistic abuse, before she sought assistance from security staff.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 23000511251 to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.