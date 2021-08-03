Woman threatened with rape after being surrounded by a gang of men during a night out in Northampton

CCTV images have been released of four men police believe may have information about a lone woman being threatened with rape in Northampton town centre.

The victim was approached by a group of men in Drapery who surrounded her opposite Santander bank and made threats of sexual violence between 1.20am and 1.40am on Saturday, July 10.

She was able to walk away and was physically unharmed, but was left very shaken, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Police want to speak to these men about a woman being threatened with rape in Drapery, Northampton, in the early hours of Saturday, July 10. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Officers are asking the men pictured, or anyone who recognises them or has information about the incident, to call 101, quoting incident number 21000385881.

A force spokesperson said: "Northamptonshire Police takes reports of this nature very seriously – everyone has the right to feel safe and those who seek to threaten or harm others will be dealt with robustly.

"If you are on a night out and need help, or are concerned about someone else who does, speak to venue staff, street pastors or police officers, or call police on 101 or 999 in an emergency."