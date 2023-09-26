News you can trust since 1897
Woman suffers 'significant injuries' after being bitten by dog in Weekley Hall Wood, Kettering

The victim was bitten on the arm and hand
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 26th Sep 2023, 13:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 13:29 BST
A woman suffered ‘significant injuries’ after being bitten by a dog during an incident off Weekley Wood Lane in Kettering.

The incident happened between 12.30pm and 12.45pm on Tuesday, September 19, when a woman was walking her dog through Weekley Hall Wood and was approached by a large brown fluffy dog.

A police spokesman said: “The dog, which was unaccompanied and not believed to be wearing a collar or lead, became aggressive towards the other animal and as the woman attempted to intervene, it bit her on the arm and hand causing significant injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incidentPolice are appealing for witnesses to the incident
"Officers would like to identify the dog involved as well as trace the owner, and anyone who recognises the description of the dog is also asked to get in touch.”

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000583188 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.