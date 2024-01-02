Woman suffers facial injuries in Boxing Day attack in Wellingborough town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Wellingborough town centre on Boxing Day.

The incident happened in Cannon Street at around 10pm on Tuesday, December 26, and officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault, which left the victim with facial injuries.

Anyone with information can call Northants Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 23000791080 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.