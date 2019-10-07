Woman suffers facial cut in Kettering knife confrontation

A teenager has been arrested after two people were threatened with a knife in Kettering.

Police were called to Woodcroft Way at about 7.50pm on Wednesday (October 2) after the victim, a woman in her 40s, had a confrontation with a group of people outside her home.

Police have arrested an 18-year-old

They then followed her into her home and threatened her and another man, also in his 40s, with a knife.

A police spokesman said the woman suffered a small cut to her face.

On Saturday (October 5) police arrested an 18-year-old from Corby at an address in Blenheim Walk on suspicion of robbery.

He has since been released on police bail.

Police are appealing for witnesses to call them on 101 quoting incident number 19000527308.