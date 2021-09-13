Woman steals cash and booze in Kettering burglary
Police are appealing for information
Monday, 13th September 2021, 10:38 am
A woman stole cash and spirits in a burglary at a flat in Kettering.
Police are appealing for information after the incident at the home in Alexandra Street between 1pm on Friday (September 9) and 9.50am the following morning.
The burglar entered the flat through a ground floor window before taking the money and alcohol and fleeing.
Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to contact them on 101.