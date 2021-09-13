Woman steals cash and booze in Kettering burglary

Police are investigating

A woman stole cash and spirits in a burglary at a flat in Kettering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information after the incident at the home in Alexandra Street between 1pm on Friday (September 9) and 9.50am the following morning.

The burglar entered the flat through a ground floor window before taking the money and alcohol and fleeing.