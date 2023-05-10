A woman stabbed at least seven times by her ex-partner has won the right to sue Northamptonshire Police after she said it did not do enough to protect her.

Esengul Woodcock was attacked by Riza Guzelyurt in March 2015 and he was jailed for life for her attempted murder in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Woodcock’s neighbour made a 999 call to the police, telling them that Guzelyurt was loitering outside her house about 12 minutes before she was attacked, but officers did not pass the information onto the victim.

Northants Police

Guzelyurt had been the subject of police calls in the days prior to the attack.

At a previous hearing in 2021, Ms Woodcock’s claim was dismissed with costs. A judge found the police did not owe the woman a duty of care, did not breach any owed they might be found to have owed and did not cause the injury in any event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But allowing an appeal against that verdict, High Court judge Mr Justice Ritchie said a failure of the police force to ‘protect her in the gap before the allocated police officer arrived’ at her home was a breach of its duty of care.

He found it was ‘reasonably foreseeable’ to the force that Ms Woodcock was at ‘high risk of serious injury’ given Guzelyurt had tried to storm the woman’s house, had threatened to kill her and attack her children.

He had also breached bail and was ‘focused’ on attacking her home.

The neighbour’s warning also made the possibility the woman could be attacked ‘immediate and obvious’. The judge added the cost of passing on the ‘vital’ information to the woman from the 999 call would have been ‘infinitesimal’ and there was ‘no good reason…to keep it secret’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was no good reason given in evidence to keep it secret. There were very good reasons to inform [Ms Woodcock]. The only person, other than police officers, who needed to know, was [Ms Woodcock],” Mr Justice Ritchie said.