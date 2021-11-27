Woman spared from prison after Kettering hit and run

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

A woman attempted to flee from the scene of a Kettering crash - before driving into her victim as they attempted to stop her.

Kirsty Turner was involved in a minor crash with another vehicle in Havelock Street at about 6.30pm on June 8, 2019.

Police said the 34-year-old, also known as Kirsty Dunn, refused to exchange details and attempted to drive off in her BMW.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim, a woman in her 40s, tried to stop her. But police said Turner drove into her and knocked her to the floor before driving off.

She was taken to Kettering General Hospital, where she was treated for soft tissue damage and bruising to one of her feet, a cut and a lump to the back of her head.

When she spoke to officers she remembered the first part of the other car's registration plate.

Police identified their suspect as Turner, now of Windsor Terrace in Raunds, but she called officers to tell them of the crash.

Turner - who was on a suspended sentence at the time for an assault conviction - was charged with two counts of failing to stop and one of dangerous driving.

She denied the offences but was found guilty after a trial at Northampton Magistrates' Court.

This month magistrates sentenced her to a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work.

She was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay compensation of £700.

Magistrates told her she would also have to pay prosecution costs of £620, a surcharge to fund victim services of £95 and a fine of £153.