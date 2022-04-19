Woman raped in early hours Corby attack

Detectives have launched a major investigation after a woman was raped in Corby in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

Officers are hunting a suspect – described by police as a 6ft-plus black male of a large build – who fled the scene when he was disturbed just after 1am.

Police said the victim was subjected to the serious sex assault, which they are treating as rape, in an area of grassland referred to as “12 Arches” behind Haydock Close.

The assault was disturbed when a man shouted “oi” and the suspect ran off. Shortly afterwards the woman also ran off.

Police are now appealing to track down the man who disturbed the suspect as they believe he could have vital information.

A police spokesman said: “Detectives are appealing to trace the man who disturbed the assault and are also asking anyone else who may have information about what happened to contact them.”

If you witnessed the incident, or have any information, you should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The incident number for anyone who makes a report to police is 22000220021.

The police spokesman added: “Police patrols are taking place in the area of Corby today to reassure the community.