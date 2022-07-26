Woman 'punched repeatedly in the head' during 2am attack outside Northampton supermarket

Police plea for witnesses following Wellingborough Road assault

By Kevin Nicholls
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 3:22 pm

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a woman was repeatedly punched the head outside a Wellingborough Road supermarket in Northampton.

Officers believe the 44-year-old victim had been with a man she knew close to the Family Shopper store between 1.30am and 2.30am on July 16.

Northamptonshire Police say a 49-year-old male was arrested and released on bail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following an attack outside the Family Shopper store in Northampton's Wellingborough Road in the early hours of July 16

A spokesman added: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident. Please call 101 using incident number 22000409475.”