Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a woman was repeatedly punched the head outside a Wellingborough Road supermarket in Northampton.
Officers believe the 44-year-old victim had been with a man she knew close to the Family Shopper store between 1.30am and 2.30am on July 16.
Northamptonshire Police say a 49-year-old male was arrested and released on bail.
A spokesman added: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident. Please call 101 using incident number 22000409475.”