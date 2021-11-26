Detectives have released images of three women they believe may have information about an assault inside a Northampton pub earlier this month.

Officers revealed a woman was attacked outside the female toilets in the Fiddlers Public House in Wellingborough Road between 2am and 2.10am on Saturday (November 6).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "During the incident, the woman was punched in the face, which caused her to fall to the ground, where she was then kicked.

Police are asking for these three women to come forward

"As a result of the incident the woman was left distressed and bruised.

"Officers investigating the incident believe the women in the images may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for them, or anyone who may recognise them, to get in touch."