News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Woman punched and kicked during nighttime assault in Northampton

Woman in her 30s was punched in the face and kicked several times

By Carly Odell
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

A woman was punched and kicked during an assault in Northampton.

The incident happened in Stonebridge Court between 10.10pm and 11pm on Monday (January 23).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police say a woman in her 30s was punched in the face, causing her to fall to the ground, before being kicked several times to her body.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.
Most Popular

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number: 23000051458.