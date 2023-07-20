Woman needs surgery after being bitten by black Labrador near Jackson's Lane car park in Wellingborough

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was bitten by a black Labrador in High Street, Wellingborough.

The incident happened on Friday, July 14, at about 6.30am, when a woman was exercising by running down the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “However, as she approached Jackson’s Lane car park, she was approached by a black Labrador who jumped up and bit her.

Jacksons Lane car park in Wellingborough

"Two passers-by assisted the woman and she was later taken to Kettering General Hospital with injuries that required surgery.

"The dog is described as a large black Labrador and the owner is described as a white woman, aged around 30, with blonde hair.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about the dog bite incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad