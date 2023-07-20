Woman needs surgery after being bitten by black Labrador near Jackson's Lane car park in Wellingborough
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was bitten by a black Labrador in High Street, Wellingborough.
The incident happened on Friday, July 14, at about 6.30am, when a woman was exercising by running down the road.
A police spokesman said: “However, as she approached Jackson’s Lane car park, she was approached by a black Labrador who jumped up and bit her.
"Two passers-by assisted the woman and she was later taken to Kettering General Hospital with injuries that required surgery.
"The dog is described as a large black Labrador and the owner is described as a white woman, aged around 30, with blonde hair.”
Witnesses or anyone with information about the dog bite incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Please quote incident number 23000440536 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.