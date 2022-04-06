Woman lands £1,300 court bill for rubbish dumped next to Northampton zebra crossing
Used fireworks found among 11 bags left on Thorplands verge
A woman who dumped rubbish and used fireworks next to a zebra crossing in Northampton has been ordered to pay more than £1,300 in fines and court costs.
Tanya Dawes was served with a £150 fixed penalty notice after neighbourhood wardens found nine sacks and two carrier bags in Holmecross Road, Thorplands, last November.
But the 35-year-old, of Arbour View Court, failed to pay or contact the council leading to her being charged with littering and a court hearing on Tuesday (March 29), which she also did not attend.
Magistrates convicted Dawes in her absence, ordering her to pay a £200 fine plus prosecution costs of £1,125 and £34 victim surcharge.
Councillor David Smith, West Northamptonshire Council regulatory services portfolio holder, said: “We will not hesitate to take action against those who think they can dump their rubbish wherever they want.
"There is simply no excuse for littering and offenders will face the consequences.”