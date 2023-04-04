Woman kicked in the head after thieves tried to steal her bag near Wellingborough Tesco Express

Police want to trace a good Samaritan who stepped in after a woman was assaulted during a robbery in Cannon Street on Saturday (April 1).

Between 9.30pm and 11pm, a woman in her 50s was walking along Cannon Street, near to Tesco Express, when she was approached by two males, who grabbed her handbag.

The woman held onto her bag, which resulted in the offenders causing her to fall to the floor.

The robbery took place in Cannon Street, Wellingborough

A police spokesman said: “Once on the ground, the offenders kicked the woman in the head before a member of the public intervened and the pair ran off.

"Officers would like to trace the good Samaritan who helped stop the offenders, who were white, about 6ft tall, of a slim build and dressed in black clothing.

"Anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage of the incident are also asked to get in touch.”