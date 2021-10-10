Woman jailed for attacking Corby PCSO
She's behind bars after refusing to engage with a community order
A woman who assaulted a Corby Police Community Support Officer has been sent to jail.
Demi Darby, of High Street, Rothwell, appeared before magistrates on Monday (October 4) to admit the assault on PCSO Chris Asante-Ampaduh that took place in Corby on September 10 in Corby.
Darby, 26, also admitted a public order offence on the same date.
She was jailed for twenty weeks after the court heard how she had failed to co-operate with probation officers who had suggested she complete a community order.
She was also ordered to pay £188 in compensation and fees.