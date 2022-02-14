Woman injured in Wellingborough crash

A woman has been discharged from hospital after a crash in Wellingborough which police feared was serious.

Northamptonshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit were called to Broad Green in the town after the incident at about 4.30am on Saturday (February 12).

A pedestrian, a woman in her 20s, was involved in a crash with a blue Peugeot 308 and was taken to hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police at the scene. Credit: SCIU

At the time officers described the crash as 'serious' and began examining the scene.