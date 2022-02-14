Woman injured in Wellingborough crash
She's since been discharged from hospital
A woman has been discharged from hospital after a crash in Wellingborough which police feared was serious.
Northamptonshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit were called to Broad Green in the town after the incident at about 4.30am on Saturday (February 12).
A pedestrian, a woman in her 20s, was involved in a crash with a blue Peugeot 308 and was taken to hospital.
At the time officers described the crash as 'serious' and began examining the scene.
But this morning a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said the incident was not as serious as first thought and that the woman had been discharged from hospital with minor injuries.