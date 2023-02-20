Woman in her 60s taken to hospital after serious collision in Northampton car park
The driver was arrested
A woman in her 60s was taken to hospital after a serious collision in a Northampton car park.
The incident happened outside Aldi in Towcester Road just before 4pm on Saturday (February 18).
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A woman walked from the trolley area of the Aldi store and as she crossed the zebra crossing, a silver SAAB car collided with her.
“As a result of the collision, the woman in her 60s sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.
“The driver of the car – a 57-year-old man from Northampton, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless/inconsiderate driving. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”
Police want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000104319.