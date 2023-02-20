Woman in her 60s taken to hospital after serious collision in Northampton car park

A woman in her 60s was taken to hospital after a serious collision in a Northampton car park.

The incident happened outside Aldi in Towcester Road just before 4pm on Saturday (February 18).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A woman walked from the trolley area of the Aldi store and as she crossed the zebra crossing, a silver SAAB car collided with her.

The incident happened in the Aldi car park in Towcester Road. Photo: Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Unit.

“As a result of the collision, the woman in her 60s sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

“The driver of the car – a 57-year-old man from Northampton, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless/inconsiderate driving. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage.