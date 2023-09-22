Woman in her 50s dies after car left the road before hitting a tree in Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman in her 50s died after her car left the A14 in Northamptonshire before hitting a tree.

Northamptonshire Police said the incident happened on the westbound carriageway between junctions 12 and 11 on Saturday, September 16, at about 4.15pm, when for reasons unknown a white Range Rover left the carriageway and collided with a tree.

“Sadly, the driver – a woman in her 50s – died at the scene.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage of the collision.

“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.