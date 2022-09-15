Woman in court on GBH charge after Kettering town centre assault
She’s been remanded in custody after an incident last week
A woman has been remanded in custody by magistrates after being charged with GBH in connection with an assault in Kettering.
Demi-Lee Swales, 23, is accused of six offences after an incident in the town centre last week.
Police said that a woman was in Horsemarket at about 2.30pm when she was grabbed by the hair and assaulted. She was left with a scar below one eye and a ‘significant’ laceration above another, a police spokesman said.
Swales, of Midland Road in Wellingborough, is charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and damaging the victim’s iPhone.
She is also accused of assaulting two police officers and two detention officers at the Weekley Wood Justice Centre in Kettering.
At Northampton Magistrates’ Court she was remanded in custody and will next appear before a judge at Northampton Crown Court on October 26.