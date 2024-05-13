Woman in 30s pushed against wall and sexually assaulted in Northampton town centre underpass

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman punched her attacker in a bid to escape after she was sexually assaulted late at night in Northampton.

Police are now investigating the incident in the Greyfriars underpass in Northampton involving a woman and two men on Friday, May 3.

Between 10.30pm and 11.15pm, a woman in her 30s was walking through the underpass from the direction of Upper Bath Street, when she was approached by two men.

One of the men pushed her against a wall before sexually assaulting her. In fear for her safety, the woman punched the man in a bid to escape and headed towards College Street.

The man is described as white, about 5ft 8ins with short dark hair and a short beard. He had a distinctive mole on the right side of his face and was wearing a black coat.

He was with a second man, who is believed to be in his 20s and was of a large build. Both men are believed to have left the underpass towards Northampton bus Station and boarded the number 5 bus to Southfields.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have been approached in a similar manner.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.