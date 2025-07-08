Woman grabbed round the neck by man in black mask during alleged sexual assault in Irthlingborough

Police are appealing for witnesses as they investigate a sexual assault in Church Street, Irthlingborough.

Officers say the incident happened on Sunday, July 6, between 5pm and 11pm, when a woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown male.

A Northants Police spokesman said: “During the attack, the male grabbed the woman around the neck and arms and made sexually inappropriate comments.

“The suspect is described as a white man, about 5ft 10in, of a slim build, wearing a black tracksuit, black cap and black mask.

"A member of the public described as a white man with a white top and brown chequered trousers intervened which allowed the woman to escape and we would appeal for this man to come forward.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 25000394622 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible