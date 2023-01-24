Woman grabbed by clothes and kneed in stomach in Northampton town centre

A woman was assaulted in Northampton when her clothes were grabbed and she was kneed in the stomach.

The incident happened between 10.30am and 11.15am on Monday (January 23) in Castle Street.

Police officers are now appealing for witnesses or anyone who has information.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man grabbed the woman by her clothing and assaulted her by kneeing her in the stomach.

“The offender is described as white, about 5ft 8in, with short brown hair. He was wearing a grey Nike Air Max tracksuit. He possibly left the scene in a silver Volkswagen Golf.”

Officers want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information which could assist with their ongoing enquiries.